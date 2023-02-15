Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. CMG said Wednesday it is testing a new type of restaurant with the opening of Farmesa in Santa Monica, California, that features a customizable menu of fresh ingredients served in bowls. The fast-casual chain said it will start with a soft open with a limited menu and hours before the official rollout in March. The menu was curated by Chef Nate Appleman, a James Beard award winner, who previously created menus for Chipotle in the mid to late 2000s. The idea is to offer bowls priced from $11.95 to $16.95 that features a protein, green or grain, two sides, a choice of five sauces, and a topping option. The full menu willinclude dishes like Classic Santa Maria-Style Grilled Tri-Tip Steak, Everything Spice-Crusted Ora King Salmon, Whipped Potatoes, Golden Beets, Sprouted Cauliflower, and Sweet Potato Chips. Chipotle stock was slightly lower premarket but is up 5% in the last 12 months, outperforming the S&P 500 SPX, which has fallen 7%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

