Chobani execs leave the company, IPO put on hold: WSJ

A number of executives at yogurt maker Chobani Inc. are leaving the company, with IPO plans put on hold, according to The Wall Street Journal. Among the departures are Chief Operating Officer Peter McGuinness and Chief Strategy Officer Michelle Brooks. Chobani filed paperwork to go public on the Nasdaq with the ticker “CHO” in 2021. The company could now wait until 2023. The Renaissance IPO ETF has slumped nearly 42% over the past year while the S&P 500 index is up 7.7%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story