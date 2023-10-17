Choice Hotels International Inc. CHH has launched a hostile to acquire Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. WH, sending Wyndham’s stock rising 17.7% in premarket trades Tuesday, while Choice shares fell 5.5%. Choice is offering to purchase Wyndham at a price of $90 per share, payable in a mix of cash and stock. The deal is valued at approximately $7.8 billion on a fully diluted basis and approximately $9.8 billion, with the assumption of Wyndham’s net debt. Choice is making its latest proposal public following Wyndham’s decision to disengage from further discussions with Choice, the company said in a statement Tuesday, adding that this follows nearly six months of talks. “A few weeks ago, Choice and Wyndham were in a negotiable range on price and consideration, and both parties have a shared recognition of the value opportunity this potential transaction represents,” said Choice CEO Patrick Pacious, in the statement. “We were therefore surprised and disappointed that Wyndham decided to disengage.” Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

