Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Tuesday filed official paperwork for his candidacy for president, joining a Republican field that includes former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Christie ran against Trump in 2016 but dropped out after a poor showing in the New Hampshire primary. He’ll hold a town hall event in the same state on Tuesday evening. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story