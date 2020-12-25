: Christmas morning explosion rocks downtown Nashville

An explosion early Christmas morning in Nashville, Tenn., left three people hospitalized with injuries in what police say was an intentional act that involved a vehicle. The Nashville Tennessean reported that police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle about 6 a.m. and called in a hazardous device unit, which was in route when the blast occurred. Nashville Mayor John Cooper described the scene looking like “a bomb went off,” with scattered debris and glass, scorched trees and broken water mains. Cooper said the downtown area would be sealed off as the investigation proceeds, the Tennessean reported.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

