Chubb Ltd. CB said late Wednesday that its shareholders at its annual meeting approved a 3.6% increase in the company’s dividend to $3.44 a share annually, or 86 cents a share a quarter. That’s the 30th straight annual increase in the company’s dividend, the insurer said. The dividend will be payable on July 7 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 16. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

