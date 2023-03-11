To avoid a hard landing for the economy, central bankers may have to accept an inflation rate above 2%.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Mutual Funds Weekly: These money and investing tips can help you go with the stock-market’s flow - March 11, 2023
- Chuck Jaffe: The only market forecast that should matter to stock investors: When does the Fed decide that higher inflation is OK? - March 11, 2023
- The Fast Foodist: Walmart will soon sell Hidden Valley Ranch ice cream — we tried it so you don’t have to - March 11, 2023