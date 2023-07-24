Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns has been asked by President Joe Biden to join the cabinet, the White House said Friday. “Under his leadership, the CIA is delivering a clear-eyed, long-term approach to our nation’s top national security challenges — from tackling Russia’s brutal aggression against Ukraine, to managing responsible competition with the People’s Republic of China, to addressing the opportunities and risks of emerging technology,” Biden said in a statement. The move is largely symbolic and won’t give Burns new authorities, said a Washington Post report, but underscores the influence he has in the administration. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

