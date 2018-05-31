Ciena’s stock plunges after profit misses expectations as gross margin dropped

Ciena Corp.’s stock plunged 8.2% toward a 3 1/2-month low in premarket trade Thursday, after the optical networking company missed fiscal second-quarter profit expectations, although sales beat. Net income for the quarter to April 30 fell to $13.9 million, or 9 cents a share, from $38.0 million,or 25 cents a share, in the same period a year ago. Excluding non-recurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to 23 cents, below the FactSet consensus of 30 cents. Revenue rose 3.3% to $730.0 million, above the FactSet consensus of $726.4 million. Gross margin declined to 40.2% from 45.0%. “Gross margin was impacted by several new, international service provider deployments in their early stages; however, we are confident in our ability to return to our normalized gross margin levels,” said Chief Executive Gary Smith. Separately, the company announced a deal to buy privately-held network performance management software company Packet Design LLC for an undisclosed amount. The stock had rallied 15% year to date through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 had gained 1.9% and the Nasdaq Composite had climbed 8.1%.

