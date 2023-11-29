Managed-care providers Cigna Group CI and Humana Inc. HUM are in talks to combine in a cash-and-stock deal that could be finalized before year-end, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Cigna’s market value stands at about $83 billion, while Humana’s is about $62 billion, suggesting it would be mega deal. Cigna’s stock fell 5.4% on the report, while Humana was down 0.6%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

