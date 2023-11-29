Managed-care providers Cigna Group CI and Humana Inc. HUM are in talks to combine in a cash-and-stock deal that could be finalized before year-end, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Cigna’s market value stands at about $83 billion, while Humana’s is about $62 billion, suggesting it would be mega deal. Cigna’s stock fell 5.4% on the report, while Humana was down 0.6%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Cigna and Humana in talks on combining in what would be a mega deal: WSJ - November 29, 2023
- People keep suing Cristiano Ronaldo and Tom Brady over crypto losses - November 29, 2023
- Financial Crime: Why do people keep suing celebrities like Ronaldo and Tom Brady over their crypto losses? - November 29, 2023