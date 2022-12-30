Cigna Corp. CI said Friday that as it meets with investors and analysts over the next several weeks, it plans to affirm its guidance for 2022 adjusted earnings per share of “at least” $23.10. The health insurer provided that guidance on Nov. 3, when it raised its outlook to at least $23.10 from at least $22.90. The FactSet consensus for 2022 EPS is $23.16. The company is scheduled to present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Jan. 10, and is projected to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results around Feb. 3, according to FactSet. The stock, which is still inactive in premarket trading, has rallied 44.0% year to date, while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF XLV has slipped 3.2% and the S&P 500 SPX has shed 19.2%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

