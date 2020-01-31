Cincinnati Financial raises dividend by 7.1%

Cincinnati Financial Corp. said Friday it will raise its quarterly dividend by 7.1% to 60 cents a share, from 56 cents. The insurer’s new dividend will be payable April 15 to shareholders of record on March 18. Based on current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate would imply a dividend yield of 2.28%, compared with the yield for the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF of 1.75% and for the S&P 500 of 1.86%. Cincinnati Financial’s stock was down 1.8% in afternoon trading. It has lost 6.9% over the past three months, while the insurance ETF has gained 3.6% and the S&P 500 has advanced 6.5%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

