Shares of CinCor Pharma Inc. fell 41.6% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said its experimental hypertension drug failed to meet the primary endpoint in a Phase 2 clinical trial. CinCor said it still plans to meet with the Food and Drug Administration in January to discuss plans for its Phase 3 program for baxdrostat. The company’s stock is down 29.8% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has declined 4.1%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
