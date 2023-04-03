Cinemark Holdings Inc. CNK disclosed a 27.4% stake in National CineMedia Inc. NCMI in a regulatory filing on Monday. The movie theater operator disclosed that it owns 48.5 million shares in the cinema advertising platform. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
