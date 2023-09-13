Cinemark Holdings Inc. CNK is offering Private Swiftie Parties, where fans can hire a private auditorium to watch the star’s forthcoming “Taylor Swift The Eras Tour” concert film, which hits theaters Oct. 13. The company describes the parties as the “ultimate VIP event” to experience the film. “We are wonderstruck by this event’s sensational ticket sales and are thrilled to add a new era to our fan-favorite Private Watch Parties with our Private Swiftie Parties,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark Chief Marketing and Content Officer, in a statement. The Private Swiftie Parties are for sale at participating Cinemark locations for up to 40 fans for $800, the company said. Interest in the film is extremely high ahead of its release. Cinemark rival AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. AMC recently announced that the concert film had shattered the company’s record for single-day advance ticket sales, with $26 million in ticket revenue sold on Aug. 31.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

