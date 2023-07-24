Shares of movie theater operator Cinemark Holdings Inc. CNK rose 1.6% in premarket trades Monday, boosted by the strong opening weekend box office performance of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.” The eagerly-anticipated movies opened Friday. “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” even sparked an internet phenomenon dubbed “Barbenheimer,” with people watching both films on the same day. Cinemark’s stock ended Friday’s session down 0.8% and is up 78.8% this year.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

