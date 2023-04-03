Cineworld shares plunged on Monday on a deal that’s intended to wipe out existing shareholders as it took its theaters in the U.S., the U.K. and Ireland off the market.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Merrill Lynch to pay $9.5 million to settle SEC disclosure charges - April 3, 2023
- : Vista Outdoor stock falls more than 5% after company announces layoffs, cost cuts - April 3, 2023
- The Conversation: Trump’s indictment stretches the U.S. legal system – a former prosecutor explains 4 key points to understand - April 3, 2023