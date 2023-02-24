Shares in struggling cinema chain Cineworld Group fell more than 20% on Friday after the company said it was screening a number of takeover offers but warned that any potential sale may leave shareholders left in the lurch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Cinemark stock drops after swinging to wider-than-expected loss, while revenue beat forecasts - February 24, 2023
- Need to Know: Bonds are right and stocks are wrong. Here’s what you should do about it, says BlackRock - February 24, 2023
- : Inflation worries: 87% of Americans are deeply concerned about the economy - February 24, 2023