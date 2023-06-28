Shares of Circor International Inc. CIR rallied 4.9% toward a six-year high in morning trading Wednesday, but pared an earlier intraday gain of 6.7%, after KKR & Co. Inc. KKR affirmed its intention to buy the flow-control-products company. KKR’s announcement comes after private-equity firm Arcline Investment Management LP submitted a $57-a-share cash bid to buy Circor, which is about 12% KKR’s agreed-upon amended bid of $51 a share. KKR’s stock fell 0.9% in morning trading. “KKR is confident that its transaction to acquire Circor maximizes shareholder value while minimizing regulatory, market, and industry risks,” KKR said in a statement. “In sharp contrast to Arcline Investment Management, whose funds own a direct competitor of Circor called Fairbanks Morse Defense (“FMD”), KKR believes its transaction presents no risk of antitrust delays or failure to close at the expense of Circor shareholders given the lack of competitive overlap.” Circor shares have soared 72.7% over the past three months, while KKR’s stock has gained 8.0% and the S&P 500 SPX has tacked on 10.0%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

