Cisco Systems is latest American company to stop business operations in Russia

Cisco Systems Inc. is the latest major U.S. company to pause business operations in Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine. Cisco Chief Executive Chuck Robbins told staff in an letter Thursday that “Cisco is stopping all business operations in Russia and Belarus and will continue to focus on supporting our Ukrainian employees, customers and partners while providing humanitarian aid and accelerating our efforts to protect organizations in Ukraine from cyber threats. We stand with Ukraine and condemn this unjustified war.” Cisco joins a long list of companies that have paused business operations in Russia that include Apple Inc. , Oracle Corp. , Boeing Co. , Exxon Mobile Corp. and Walt Disney Co. . Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story