Hedge funds are on the verge of reluctantly returning some $500 million that Citigroup accidentally gave to them three years ago, a court filing shows.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Citi on verge of agreement to get back what it accidentally paid to Revlon’s lenders, court filing shows - December 6, 2022
- Dow Jones Newswires: U.K. retail sales rose in November on year, but inflation weighs - December 6, 2022
- Dow Jones Newswires: German factory orders rebounded more than expected in October - December 6, 2022