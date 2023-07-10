Citigroup Inc. C said Monday it launched its new CitiDirect platform for its Citi Commercial Bank (CCB) clients, as part of the megabank’s overall “significant strategic investment” to meet global needs of these clients with a “single-entry point digital platform.” CitiDirect aims to provide clients with a “360° consolidated view” of Citi banking relationships across cash, loans, trade, foreign currency exchange, servicing and onboarding. The platform is now live in the U.S., with more than two thirds of Citi’s U.S. client base actively using it. Citi Commercial Bank plans to pilot the CitiDirect platform in the second half of 2023 in Hong Kong, India, Singapore, and the U.K. Tasnim Ghiawadwala, global head of Citi Commercial Bank said, “This is an important milestone in delivering on our commitments set out during Citi’s 2022 Investor Day.” Citi stock is up 0.3% in premarket trades on Monday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

