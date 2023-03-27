Citi on Monday upgraded shares of M&T Bank Corp. MTB and KeyCorp. KEY to buy as offering an attractive risk/reward after an analysis of bank balance sheets. KeyCorp. offers the largest benefit from repricing of fixed assets, which will help its profits in 2024 and 2025, Citi analyst Keith Horowitz said. M&T Bank ranks as a “high-quality play and we see excellent value” for a bank with peer-leading returns and the strongest capital position, he said. Shares of KeyCorp rose 7% in premarket trades, while M&T Bank is up about 3%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

