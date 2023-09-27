A Citigroup Inc. C unit is raising $5 billion in debt in a bond offering in its first such deal in four years, a person familiar with the bank told MarketWatch. The deal has launched and is expected to settle as early as Wednesday. Bloomberg initially reported that Citibank NA is tapping the investment-grade bond market in three parts, the largest of which is a $2.5 billion five-year, fixed rate offering priced at 118 basis points over Treasurys, the report said. Citibank NA is the operating unit of Citigroup. The deal comes after Wells Fargo & Co. WFC, Morgan Stanley MS and Bank of America Corp. BAC have sold bank-level bonds this year, as financial firms raise cash while clients pull out deposits that surged during the COVID-19 pandemic. Citigroup’s stock was up 0.5% in premarket trades.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story