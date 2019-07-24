Citrix stock drops as earnings, outlook disappoint

Citrix Systems Inc. shares dropped in the extended session Wednesday after the cloud-software company’s quarterly results and outlook fell short of Wall Street estimates. Citrix shares fell 5.5% after hours, following a 0.2% rise in the regular session to close at $100.72. The company reported second-quarter net income of $93.5 million, or 70 cents a share, compared with $106.8 million, or 73 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings were $1.21 a share. Revenue rose to $748.7 million from $742.4 million in the year-ago quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast earnings of $1.34 a share on revenue of $772 million. Citrix expects adjusted earnings of $1.15 to $1.30 a share on revenue of $700 million to $720 million in the third quarter, and $5.35 to $5.60 a share on revenue of $2.97 billion to $3.01 billion for the year. Analysts had forecast earnings of $1.54 a share on revenue of $762.8 million for the third quarter, and $6.03 a share on revenue of $3.09 billion for the year.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

