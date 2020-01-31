Citrix Systems sets $1 billion ASR, representing over 6% of the outstanding stock

Shares of Citrix Systems Inc. gained 0.4% in premarket trading Friday, after the workspace networking company announced a $1 billion accelerated stock repurchase (ASR) program. That will leave $750 million left in its share repurchase authorization. Based on Thursday’s stock closing price of $122.54, $1 billion could buy back about 8.16 million shares, or roughly 6.3% of the shares outstanding. “The ASR demonstrates a commitment to strong capital return for our shareholders and the future of Citrix,” said Chief Executive David Henshall. The stock has rallied 19.5% over the past 12 months through Thursday, while the S&P 500 has climbed 21.4%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

