The revelations are the latest in a long list of blows for the city’s arts and live entertainment community.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- CityWatch: In NYC, coronavirus cancels Met Opera, Times Square in-person New Year’s Eve celebrations - September 23, 2020
- Personal Finance Daily: Landlords sue over national eviction moratorium and 3,000 COVID-19 cases a day could be linked to college re-openings - September 23, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: Barr Justice Department to seek congressional curbs on immunity for internet companies - September 23, 2020