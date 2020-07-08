Families can opt to keep their children at home and distance learning five days a week.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- CityWatch: Under proposed plan, NYC students to attend in-person classes two or three times a week in September - July 8, 2020
- : China’s infamous college entrance exam is being taken this week amid epidemic controls and testing scandals - July 8, 2020
- Personal Finance Daily: Watch for these red flags with the IRS when loaning money to family and Fauci says Americans must do 3 things to beat COVID-19 - July 8, 2020