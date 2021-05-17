Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Market News / Clarivate to buy ProQuest for $5.3 billion in cash and equity from Cambridge Information Group

Clarivate to buy ProQuest for $5.3 billion in cash and equity from Cambridge Information Group

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 24 mins ago

Clarivate PLC announced Monday a deal to buy software, data and analytics company ProQuest in a deal valued at $5.3 billion from Cambridge Information Group. The deal, which is expected to close during the third quarter of 2021, includes $4.0 billion in cash and $1.3 billion in equity. Clarivate said it expects the deal to add to 2022 earnings in the double-digit percentage range, and to 2023 earnings in the mid-teens range. “Clarivate is building a globally connected and highly personalized experience for researchers, academic institutes and funders across the entire digital research value-chain, from ideation through to outcome,” said Mukhtar Ahmed, president of science at Clarivate. “With this acquisition we will be able to further empower both present and future generations of academic and corporate researchers as they each pursue their journey of innovation.” Clarivate’s stock, which was still inactive in premarket trading, has slipped 4.1% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 11.1%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.