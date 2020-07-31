Clashing with Democrats, Republicans want to raise standard of proof on COVID-related lawsuits against companies

The HEALS Act’s proposed liability shield would let consumers and employees successfully sue for COVID-19 exposure only if they can prove ‘gross negligence’ or ‘willful misconduct.’
