The traditional portfolio of stocks and bonds has been on a tear over the past two months as the S&P 500 nears a record high, but it’s the big gains in fixed income that stand out, according to Bespoke Investment Group.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Maine bars Trump from presidential primary ballot, citing insurrection clause - December 28, 2023
- These ETF strategies were big winners in 2023. Here’s where one CFRA analyst sees them going next year. - December 28, 2023
- Google settles $5 billion consumer-privacy lawsuit: report - December 28, 2023