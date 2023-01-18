Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF said Wednesday it’s teaming up with the United Steelworkers on a lawsuit to impose duties against eight countries for alleged tin and chromium coated sheet steel products dumping. The suit accuses Canada, China, Germany, the Netherlands, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey and the U.K. of unfair trade practices. “There has been a significant surge in unfairly priced tinplate imports flooding the United States over the past two years, and we cannot let this persist,” said Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves. “We welcome competition with any and all imported steel as long as our U.S. trade laws are respected, and we will use all the tools at our disposal to remedy the situation.” Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs rose 0.2% in premarket trades. The company’s stock has risen 29.9% in the past year, compared to a 12.8% drop by the S&P 500 SPX. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

