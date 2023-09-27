ina fassbender/Agence France-Presse/Getty ImagesCleveland-Cliffs Inc. said Wednesday it’s raising the base prices for all carbon hot rolled, cold rolled and coated steel products to $750 per net ton. The company did not disclose a previous base price for its products. The change is effective immediately, it said in a short statement. The stock CLF rose 1.6% premarket but is down 8.8% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 11.3%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

