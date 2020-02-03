Climate activist Greta Thunberg, who Trump has told to ‘chill,’ put forth again for Nobel Peace prize

Two lawmakers in Sweden have nominated climate activist Greta Thunberg for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize, the second-straight nod for the teenager whose solo protests outside Swedish parliament quickly expanded to worldwide “school-skipping” activism and high-profile speeches.
