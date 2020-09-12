: Climate change is huge risk for the American financial system, a major new bipartisan report says

U.S. banks, agricultural and oil interests, as well as regulators and investors, require a unified front in accounting for climate-change risk, says the first comprehensive government report on such efforts.
