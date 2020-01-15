Climate crisis dominates the top risks in World Economic Forum report ahead of Davos

A decade of record-setting heat and ice melt, punctuated by the fires consuming Australia right now, position climate-change risks atop the list of concerns as chief executives from the world’s most powerful companies ready to gather in Davos.
