Shares of Clorox Co. CLX are on pace for their longest losing streak since 2009, after the cleaning-products maker this month said the fallout from a cybersecurity attack would have a “material” impact on first-quarter results. Shares were down 0.5% on Wednesday. The stock has been down for nine straight days. That compares to the 10 straight trading days of declines it notched on May 14, 2009. Clorox last month said that it had identified the attack, after which the company took some systems offline. The company then began “manual ordering and processing procedures shortly thereafter at a reduced rate of operations,” according to a filing on Sept. 18. “Product availability issues” followed, the company said, adding that it “now believes the impact will be material on Q1 financial results.” Clorox said it believed it had contained the attack and said its manufacturing sites were largely back online, but said longer-term impacts were difficult to predict. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

