Closing arguments start in Trump’s second impeachment trial

Closing arguments began on Saturday afternoon in the Senate for former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, putting the chamber on track to vote later in the day on whether to acquit or convict him on the charge of inciting an insurrection. The House managers who are serving as prosecutors and Trump’s defense team get up to four hours total to make their arguments, which are coming after the Senate backtracked on calling witnesses. A conviction in the trial would be a major surprise, as the House managers have to win over 17 of the Senate’s 50 Republicans to get the two-thirds support that’s required for such a result.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

