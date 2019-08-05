Cloudflare drops 8chan as a client after mass shootings, calling it ‘a cesspool of hate’

Internet security company and network provider Cloudflare Inc. said it would drop 8chan as a client Sunday, a day after two mass shootings left nearly 30 dead and hours after the message board’s founder condemned the site as “a receptive audience for domestic terrorists.”
