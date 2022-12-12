Clovis Oncology Inc. stock fell 10% in premarket trade Monday, after the biotech filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and said it would sell assets. The company has a commitment for up to $75 million in debtor-in-possession financing to provide the liquidity needed to restructure in bankruptcy and pay its vendors and customers. Before filing, the company entered a “stalking horse” agreement with Novartis AG to acquire the rights to its clinical candidate FAP-2286, for an upfront payment of $50 million and up to $333.75 million on achieving certain development and regulatory milestones. It will also get up to $297 million for reaching certain sales milestones. Clovis warned in November that it might be forced into bankruptcy as it was running out of cash. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

