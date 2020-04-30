CME Group secures $7 billion credit facility to protect against a clearing member default

CME Group Inc. disclosed Thursday that it agreed to an amendment that gives the commodity exchange company a $7 billion multi-currency credit facility. The company said the 364-day amended facility is intended to provide liquidity “in the event of a clearing member default,” a liquidity constraint or depositary default, or in the event of a delay in the payment systems utilized by CME. The stock fell 2.8% in afternoon trading. It has dropped 19.4% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has shed 11.6%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

