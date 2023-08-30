CNN on Wednesday named media executive Mark Thompson as chief executive and chairman of the news unit of Warner Brothers Discovery Inc. WBD. Thompson is credited with reviving the fortunes of New York Times Co. NYT as chief executive of the media company from 2012 to 2020. He was also director general of the BBC from 2004 until 2012. “There isn’t a more experienced, respected, or capable executive in the news business today than Mark,” said David Zaslav, chief executive of Warner Brothers Discovery, in a statement. The move comes after Chris Licht departed as chief executive of CNN in June after about a year in the job. Thompson begins at CNN on October 9. Warner Brothers Discovery stock rose 0.2% in premarket trades.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

