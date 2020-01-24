Co-Diagnostics’ stock tumbles after stock sale agreement priced at 29% discount

Shares of Co-Diagnostics Inc. tumbled 16% in premarket trading Friday, after the molecular diagnostics company took advantage of the prior session’s big rally to enter into a stock sale agreement. The company said it agreed to sell 3,448,278 shares, representing about 20% of the shares outstanding, to institutional investors at $1.45 a share, which was 28.6% below Thursday’s closing price of $2.03 but 28.3% above Wednesday’s closing price of $1.13. Co-Diagnostics’s stock had rocketed 80% on Thursday on trading volume of 36.1 million shares, after the company said it had “completed principle design work” for a test to screen the Wuhan coronavirus. The stock has nearly doubled (up 99%) over the past three months through Thursday, while the S&P 500 has gained 10.5%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

