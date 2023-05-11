Tapestry Inc.’s stock TPR soared 9% premarket Thursday, after the parent of the Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman brands beat estimates for its fiscal third quarter and raised its full-year guidance. The company posted net income of $187 million, or 78 cents a share, for the quarter, up from $123 million, or 46 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Sales rose to $1.51 billion from $1.44 billion a year ago. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of 60 cents and sales of $1.442 billion. Sales at Coach rose 7% to $1.144 billion, while Kate Spade sales were down 1% to $297.2 million and Stuart Weitzman sales rose 7% to $68.3 million. The company is now expecting full-year revenue of about $6.7 billion, and EPS of $3.85 to $3.90. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of $3.72 and revenue of $6.6 billion. The company also expects to return about $1 billion to shareholders in fiscal 2023. The stock has fallen 2.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 8%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

