Coca-Cola Co. KO stock rose 0.6% in premarket trades after the soft drinks maker matched its earnings target. Coca-Cola said its fourth-quarter profit was 47 cents a share, or 45 cents a share on an adjusted basis. The company was expected to earn 45 cents a share, according to analyst estimates compiled by FactSet. Fourth-quarter revenue increased by 7% to $10.1 billion, ahead of the analyst estimate of $10 billion. “Organic revenue performance was strong across operating segments and included 12% growth in price/mix and 2% growth in concentrate sales,” the company said. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story