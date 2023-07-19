Coca-Cola Co.’s KO board of directors on Wednesday announced the election of Thomas S. Gayner as a director, and declared a quarterly dividend. Gayner, chief executive of financial holding company Markel Group Inc. MKL, joins the board effective immediately. Coca-Cola also announced a regular quarterly dividend of 46 cents per common share, payable Oct. 2.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

