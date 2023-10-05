Shares of Coca-Cola Co. KO were suffering their worst day in 17 months Thursday, amid a broad selloff in their consumer-staples peers and the broader stock market, amid growing fears that high interest rates and a slowing job market will derail the U.S. economy. The beverage giant’s stock slumped 4.1% in afternoon trading, enough to lead the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s DJIA losers. That would be the biggest one-day decline since it dropped 7.0% on May 18, 2022. The stock was also headed for its lowest close since Dec. 1, 2021. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF XLP was down 1.5% toward a one-year low and the S&P 500 SPX gave up 0.2%. Earlier Thursday, branded consumer foods company Conagra Brands Inc. CAG, which is also a component of the consumer staples ETF, reported quarterly sales that fell short of expectations, amid an “industry-wide slowdown in consumption and recent consumer behavior shifts.” Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story