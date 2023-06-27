More than six million Americans have Alzheimer’s disease, and that number will surge to 12.7 million by 2050, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: U.S. stocks bounce, Dow rises 250 points as investors weigh upbeat economic data - June 27, 2023
- : Costco to clamp down on sharing of membership cards: report - June 27, 2023
- : ‘Cognitive decline is not inevitable:’ Brain health needs to be addressed by individuals, communities and policy makers - June 27, 2023