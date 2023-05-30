Coherent Corp. COHR disclosed Tuesday that it expects to record $150 million to $200 million in charges related to a restructuring plan approved last week. The engineered materials and opto-electronics components company said the restructuring includes site consolidations, the moving and closing of facilities and the relocation of certain manufacturing facilities, and will be coupled with other cost cutting measures, “as part of a transformation to a simpler, more streamlined” business model. The company said the expected charges will include $75 million to $100 million of severance and benefits charges. The restructuring is expected to be substantially completed by the end of fiscal 2025. The stock rallied 8.6% in premarket trading, after soaring 14.0% on Friday after announcing a collaboration with Japan-based Mitsubishis Electric Corp. JP:6503 to scale manufacturing of SiC power electronics for use in electric vehicles. Coherent’s stock has gained 5.2% year to date through Friday while the S&P 500 SPX has advanced 9.5%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story