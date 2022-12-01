Coinbase Global Inc. on Thursday claimed Apple Inc. forced it to remove NFT transfers from its Wallet app on iOS. In a tweet, Coinbase claims the iPhone maker “blocked our last app release until we disabled the feature” because Apple wanted the blockchain fees associated with an NFT transfer to go through its in-app purchase system, which requires a 30% cut. Coinbase also charged that Apple — which is increasingly being criticized by developers and lawmakers for the 15% to 30% commission fees it charges larger app makers — has claimed “gas” fees required to send NFTs should be paid within the app. Apple was not immediately available for comment.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

